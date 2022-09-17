BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.
BRT Apartments has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BRT Apartments has a payout ratio of -294.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.
BRT Apartments Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $411.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $25.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
