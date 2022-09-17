BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

BRT Apartments has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BRT Apartments has a payout ratio of -294.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $411.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $25.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

