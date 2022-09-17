Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Friedman Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years.
Friedman Industries Stock Down 3.7 %
Friedman Industries stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $57.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Friedman Industries stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.34% of Friedman Industries worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
