Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BSL opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $17.53.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL)
