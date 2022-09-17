Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BSL opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $17.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,591,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

