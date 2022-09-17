Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Update

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $239.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.85 and a 200 day moving average of $240.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

