Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Dennis Podlesak Sells 11,975 Shares

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) Director Dennis Podlesak sold 11,975 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $280,574.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,127.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNDX opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.63 and a beta of 1.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a current ratio of 12.69.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 0.24%. Equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,536,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,378,000. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,932,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,592,000 after buying an additional 976,635 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 951,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after buying an additional 537,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 354,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

