Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Shine Justice’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Shine Justice Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37.

Insider Transactions at Shine Justice

About Shine Justice

Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages-based plaintiff litigation legal and insurance recovery consulting services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

