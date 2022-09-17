Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DNUT opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.57.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at $35,744,596.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

