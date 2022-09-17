Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$500.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.80 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Stock Performance

PLCE opened at $36.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.95. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Children’s Place by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Children’s Place by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.