Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as 5.36 and last traded at 5.38. Approximately 172,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,261,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.71.

Specifically, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 9,429,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,429,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 705,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,971,880.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,840 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 12.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of 5.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 115.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of 55.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 53.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,386,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $680,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,512 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 519,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

