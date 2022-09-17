Green Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $677,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Etsy by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 138,210 shares of company stock worth $13,507,640 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.14. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

