Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sammy Khalifa Sells 4,551 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $18,977.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,022,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,899.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,097 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,691.51.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Sammy Khalifa sold 3,072 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $12,687.36.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Sammy Khalifa sold 1,521 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $6,023.16.
- On Thursday, July 14th, Sammy Khalifa sold 6,862 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $21,889.78.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Sammy Khalifa sold 2,882 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $10,663.40.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance
Shares of RBOT stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $492.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
