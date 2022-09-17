Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.84. 105,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,867,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Specifically, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $878,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,715.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $878,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,715.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $1,099,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,366.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,875. Company insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKRO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 698.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 455,525 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after buying an additional 355,712 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after buying an additional 329,708 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.