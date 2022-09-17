Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NIO by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,427,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,141,000 after buying an additional 877,650 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 19.6% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in NIO by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Nomura reduced their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

NIO stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

