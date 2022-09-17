Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $751,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

DDOG opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,134.13 and a beta of 1.13. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.10.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,146 shares of company stock worth $9,781,136 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

