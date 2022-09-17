Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Position Lessened by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Badger Meter by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Badger Meter by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,896,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Badger Meter by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Badger Meter Stock Up 1.0 %

BMI stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

