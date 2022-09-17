Green Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $771,000 in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in XPeng by 27.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in XPeng by 136.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after buying an additional 473,994 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in XPeng by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 79,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in XPeng by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 568,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Nomura cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

