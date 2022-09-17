Green Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,698 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in BOX by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,400. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
BOX stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.15 and a beta of 1.16.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
