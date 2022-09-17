Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 15,337 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,337 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 603,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 422,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 84,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 167,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45,712 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

FNOV opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

