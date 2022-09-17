AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.83 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $120.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average of $124.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

