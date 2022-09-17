Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CFO Sandra Bell Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) CFO Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $11,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,861.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sandra Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $11,940.00.

Tiptree Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TIPT opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 252.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

