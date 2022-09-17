Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.
Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
