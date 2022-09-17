Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $423.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.99.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

