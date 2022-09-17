Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 404,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 105,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 44,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,718,248. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.