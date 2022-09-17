Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 5,473 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average of $142.78. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

