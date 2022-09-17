Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

