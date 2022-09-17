Park National Corp OH Has $26.80 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in PepsiCo by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

