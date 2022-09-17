Patrick J. Mcenany Sells 80,765 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 80,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,238,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,849,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,342,099.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $17.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

