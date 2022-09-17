Patrick J. Mcenany Sells 80,765 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 80,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,238,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,849,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,342,099.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $17.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.