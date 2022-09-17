U Network (UUU) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One U Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. U Network has a total market cap of $302,646.70 and $957,437.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 330.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,443.88 or 0.97948515 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00101540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00833925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for U Network is u.network. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork.

Buying and Selling U Network

According to CryptoCompare, “U Network is a decentralized content asset storage, notarization, distribution, publishing and valuation network based on the blockchain.UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,”

