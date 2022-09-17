HyperDAO Price Down 21.8% This Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $15.23 million and approximately $56,660.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,851.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00056432 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00065267 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00077860 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space. Telegram | Youtube | Instagram | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HDAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.