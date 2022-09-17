ContentBox (BOX) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $400,998.92 and approximately $69,731.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00091788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00083398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00021525 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00031261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008137 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

