Pangolin Trading 45.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $9.05 million and $420,668.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 330.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,443.88 or 0.97948515 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00101540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00833925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pangolin was first traded on June 21st, 2021. Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,546 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex. Pangolin’s official website is pangolin.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pangolin is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which runs on Avalanche, uses the same automated market-making (AMM) model as Uniswap's. Pangolin offers three critically important benefits: fast and cheap trades, community-driven development, and a fair and open token distribution.PNG is the Pangolin governance token. PNG holders can use their tokens to provide liquidity in Pangolin's pools and vote on proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

