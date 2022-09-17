ByteNext Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $890.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $221,548.36 and approximately $890.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 330.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,443.88 or 0.97948515 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00101540 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00833925 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ByteNext
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.
Buying and Selling ByteNext
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.