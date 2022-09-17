LGCY Network (LGCY) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $52,123.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 330.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,443.88 or 0.97948515 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00101540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00833925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network’s genesis date was July 30th, 2020. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community.LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

