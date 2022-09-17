Bird.Money (BIRD) Price Down 25.2% This Week

Bird.Money (BIRD) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $113,167.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bird.Money has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bird.Money coin can currently be bought for about $12.71 or 0.00064021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money’s genesis date was October 16th, 2021. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io. The official website for Bird.Money is bird.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bird has designed an ecosystem to feed on-chain and off-chain data streams into machine learning models. Making its analytics products accessible via decentralized oracles allows anyone to create dApps that are customized for each individual user.”

