TOP Tops One Day Volume of $82,804.00 (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. TOP has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $82,804.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,851.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00056432 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00065267 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00077860 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

