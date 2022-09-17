Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.05 billion and approximately $203.50 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00025021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00284486 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001103 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002467 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00026717 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $625.23 or 0.03149594 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

