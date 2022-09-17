Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $41,729.60 and approximately $110.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,851.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00056432 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00065267 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00077860 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DTRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.