Craig L. Knutson Buys 2,471 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Stock

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) CEO Craig L. Knutson acquired 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,062.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
MFA Financial Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of MFA opened at $11.00 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15.
MFA Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently -338.46%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $11,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,686,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
