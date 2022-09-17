MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 694,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.33.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $252.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.45. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $235.42 and a 1-year high of $434.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after purchasing an additional 499,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

