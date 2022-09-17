ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ESSA Pharma Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $2.11 on Friday. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ESSA Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,879,583 shares in the company, valued at $18,579,482.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 347,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $968,699.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,337,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,892,791.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 300,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,879,583 shares in the company, valued at $18,579,482.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 652,091 shares of company stock worth $1,931,165 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,546 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 724,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.