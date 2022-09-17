Stephen D. Yarad Buys 2,275 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Stock

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen D. Yarad acquired 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
MFA Financial Price Performance
Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.
MFA Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -338.46%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at $11,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $7,686,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
