Stephen D. Yarad Buys 2,275 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Stock

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen D. Yarad acquired 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MFA Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -338.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at $11,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $7,686,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

