Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Grows By 27.3%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,263,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 992,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,638.0 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

