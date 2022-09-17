AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VOE stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $154.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.