Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

