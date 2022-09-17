Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $129.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.16. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $177.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.