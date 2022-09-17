EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Downgraded by TheStreet

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EuroDry Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.47.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.77 million. EuroDry had a net margin of 60.70% and a return on equity of 51.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry

EuroDry Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EuroDry by 43.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EuroDry by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

