EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Downgraded by TheStreet

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
EuroDry Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ EDRY opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.47.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.77 million. EuroDry had a net margin of 60.70% and a return on equity of 51.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry
EuroDry Company Profile
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EuroDry (EDRY)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.