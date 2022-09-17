TheStreet Upgrades Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to C

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $77.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.98. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

About Virco Mfg.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 119.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.