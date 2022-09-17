TheStreet Upgrades Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to C-

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRCGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Virco Mfg. Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $77.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.98. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 119.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

