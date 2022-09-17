TheStreet Upgrades Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to C

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Monday, June 20th.
Virco Mfg. Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $77.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.98. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
About Virco Mfg.
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
