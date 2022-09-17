TheStreet Upgrades MetLife (NYSE:MET) to “B-“

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.59. MetLife has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

