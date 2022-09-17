UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UNF. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

UNF stock opened at $170.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.81. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.95. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $227.07.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 488.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

