Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Downgraded by TheStreet

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Mesabi Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:MSB opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $289.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.
Mesabi Trust Company Profile
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
