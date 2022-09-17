Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Downgraded by TheStreet

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MSB opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $289.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 333.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

